Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Chit-fund scam: Deported from Fiji, Pearls Group director arrested

A team of CBI officials had gone to Suva in Fiji to bring Gill after being deported from the archipelago under Operation Trishul and was placed under arrest after landing here.

Pearls Group arrest, Pearls Group, Pearls Group company arrest, Indian Express, India news, current affairsGill had an open-dated Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) of arrest against him issued by a special court. The CBI had got a Red Notice published against him through Interpol.
The CBI has arrested Harchand Singh Gill, director of a Pearls Group company, who was deported from Fiji in connection with a Rs 60,000-crore ponzi scam allegedly orchestrated by the parent firm founded by one Nirmal Singh Bhangoo.

Pearls Group had allegedly collected around Rs 60,000 crore from nearly 5.5 crore investors across the country by illegally operating different investment schemes. The investors were given agriculture land guarantee, promised interest of 12.5 per cent on investment, apart from free accidental insurance and tax-free maturity on their investments. They were told that the value of their land would also multiply. The probe that began in February 2014 has been dragging on since, with numerous duped investors fighting for justice.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 04:26 IST
