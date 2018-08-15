Deoria shelter home case: Yogi Adityanath removes SP from post

The activities at the shelter home came to the fore when a girl managed to flee from there. She reached a police station and informed them about the plight of the inmates. (Representational image) The activities at the shelter home came to the fore when a girl managed to flee from there. She reached a police station and informed them about the plight of the inmates. (Representational image)

Taking strong note of the Deoria shelter home abuse case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday shunted out Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay and initiated departmental action against him.

“SP Deoria Rohan (P Kanay) has been removed from his post and attached to the DGP office and departmental action has been initiated against him. Besides him, Rakesh Shankar, who was SP Deoria (Sep 2017-Mar 2018) and currently posted as DIG Basti, has also been removed from his post and attached to the DGP office. Departmental action has been initiated against him too,” an official spokesperson said here.

On August 6, 24 girls were rescued from an illegally-run shelter home in Deoria after allegation of their sexual exploitation came to light.

Deoria Circle Officer Dayaram Singh Gaur has also been removed and a departmental inquiry ordered against him, the spokesperson said, adding that the inspector of Deoria police station has been suspended for his laxity.

DGP O P Singh had ordered a probe into the matter by ADG (Gorakhpur zone) and on the basis of his report, submitted on August 11, the DGP office gave recommendations to the government yesterday, he said.

The action was taken on these recommendations, he added.

DIG Anti Corruption Organisation Ashutosh Kumar has been made the new DIG (Basti range) while SP Mahoba N Kolanchi has been sent to Deoria.

Anti-Terror Squad SP Kunwar Anupam Singh has been transferred to Mahoba.

The activities at the shelter home came to the fore when a girl managed to flee from there. She reached a police station and informed them about the plight of the inmates.

“Many times white, black and red cars used to come and take away the girls. When they returned in the morning, they used to cry,” the girl had alleged.

On August 8, the Allahabad High Court decided to monitor the investigation and said it appeared that the owners of Ma Vindhyavasini, the shelter where the alleged sex abuse took place, enjoyed the patronage of some politician, referring to its operation even though it was blacklisted.

The bench of Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma passed the order while taking suo motu cognizance of media reports.

It said girls continued to be shifted to the shelter home and no action was taken against its managers even though the district administration had received complaints.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App