Deoria shelter home case: Physically verified 41 of 48 inmates, says police

Deoria shelter home sexual abuse. (Representational Image) Deoria shelter home sexual abuse. (Representational Image)

Of the 48 inmates of the Deoria shelter home that is embroiled in a controversy, police claimed to have completed physical verification of 41 so far. This they have done without access to the home’s registry, which is sealed and requires court permission.

“A list of 43 inmates was provided to DPO by Girija Tripathi (the owner of the NGO) herself. The list had details of inmates from July 7. It included girls, boys and women. During the raid at the shelter home, we found 23 inmates, including children and women. When we matched their names to those on the list, we noticed that 18 matched while five were not on the list. They were lodged after July 7,” said Rohan P Kanay, SP, Deoria.

A protest against reports of alleged sexual assault at shelter homes in Muzzaffarpur and Deoria. (Express photo by Javed Raja) A protest against reports of alleged sexual assault at shelter homes in Muzzaffarpur and Deoria. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

While 23 inmates were rescued on Monday, police have managed to verify 18 others till Wednesday. The seven remaining names are those of women. “Their names are there in the shelter home register which has been sealed. We will now seek permission from the court to get the details and complete the verification,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, police began recording the statement of the rescued inmates before a local court. The procedure would be completed by Thursday.

Additional SP Ganesh Saha said that they did not have the exact details about the ages of the inmates, but so far they found that around five girls were of age between 8 to 12 years, more than a dozen were between 13 and 19 years, two women were in late 30s and three boys were of 2, 4 and 10 years old in the shelter home.

“The statement of 22 out of 23 rescued (leaving the two-year-old boy) was being recorded before the court. While the statement of half of them were recorded today, rest would be done tomorrow,” added Saha.

