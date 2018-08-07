Deoria shelter home abuse: Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi blames previous govts over CWC appointments

Attacking the Opposition on this she said, “The CWC in Deoria and remaining districts of the state were formed during the Samajwadi Party tenure.” (file photo) Attacking the Opposition on this she said, “The CWC in Deoria and remaining districts of the state were formed during the Samajwadi Party tenure.” (file photo)

Attacking the state Opposition parties for politicising the issue of alleged sexual exploitation of girls at a shelter home in Deoria, the Woman and Child welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Tuesday said that the parties which ruined the whole system during their tenure are now bringing out candles march and protest on the issue.

While on Monday the Samajwadi Party took out a candle march in Lucknow, a protest has been organised by leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary on Tuesday in Deoria.

Talking to the media in Lucknow, Joshi however said that there is a strong possibility that the rescued inmates have been sexually abused in Deoria and that the committee comprising Additional Director General (ADG) women affairs Anju Gupta and Additional Chief Secretary, women and child development, Renuka Kumar would submit its report by evening to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The chief minister has called for a meeting at his residence at 6 pm to decide the future course of action in the matter.

The minister added that while the government sent as many as 15 notices against the concerned shelter home but there was laxity from the district administration.

“As many as 15 notices, including 11 from the directorate, were sent to the District Magistrate and other authorities but the centre kept functioning. Sometimes with the help of court sometimes with other means the powerful family managed to keep it running. The laxity was on the local level,” Joshi said, adding that the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) did not do its job to meet the children in shelter homes and moreover it was found that the committee included one Pratibha Srivastava, who was the counsellor from the accused shelter home itself.

Attacking the Opposition on this she said, “The CWC in Deoria and remaining districts of the state were formed during the Samajwadi Party tenure. They are making a lot of noise against BJP. Everyone one knows how the previous government made a mockery of government in institutions. Those who can meddle with the UP Public Service Commission to suit their political interests, bending rules to appoint CWC members is not a big thing for them.”

The minister further reassured that no one found responsible and even remotely connected to this would be let go, and that strong action would be taken by the CM on the matter.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd