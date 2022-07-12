scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Deoghar airport in Jharkhand inaugurated: All you need to know

It took over four years and more than Rs 400 crore to develop the Deoghar airport, which has been built by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in collaboration with the DRDO and the Jharkhand government.

By: Express Web Desk | Ranchi |
July 12, 2022 4:03:55 pm
Deoghar airport inaugurated on Tuesday. (Twitter/@narendramodi.in)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand. This will be the second airport in the mineral-rich state after the Ranchi airport and is slated to boost religious tourism with direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, a prominent religious site.

It took over four years and more than Rs 400 crore to develop the Deoghar airport, which has been built by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Jharkhand government.

Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for this airport earlier on May 25, 2018.

Spread across 653.75 acres of land and built in an area of 4,000 square meters, the airport has a 2,500-meter-long runway, which is even suitable for the landing and take-off of Air Bus 320 type of aircraft.

Aerial view of 2,500-metre-long runaway of Deoghar airport. (Photo by Rajiv Srivastava)

With as many as six check-in counters and two arrival belts, the facility can handle a peak load of 200 flyers per hour.

The interiors of the new airport have been designed in a way that depicts local tribal arts, handicrafts and the culture of the region.

Conveyor belt of Deoghar airport and paintings depicting art of Jharkhand (Photo by Rajiv Srivastava)

Situated on the north-east side of the state and a six-hour drive from the state capital Ranchi, the airport will facilitate people living in northern West Bengal and South-Eastern Bihar and can generate employment in the local tourism sector.

At over nine km away from the airport, Baba Baidyanath Dham, also known as the Jyotirlinga temple, is one of the sacred places for the Hindus as it has one of twelve Jyotirlingas. Thousands of devotees visit the Dham every year during Shravan.

A ghat of Baba Baidyanath Dham (Twitter/@narendramodi.in)

Another religious site Basukinath has temples of Shiv and Parvati and is 50 km from the airport. The other tourist spots are Hotel Mahadev Palace, Satsang Ashram, Naulakha Mandir and Nandan Pahar.

With an aim of promoting and boosting religious tourism, the Central government, state governments and other authorities have been working to connect prominent sites with all three — roadways, railways and airways. Building the Deobar airport is one such step.

Indigo airlines has announced its flight schedules to Deogarh from New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

