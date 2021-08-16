Deny all allegations, expert committee to probe all claims: Centre to SC on Pegasus row

The Centre, while denying all allegations linked to recent reports that the Israeli Pegasus spyware was used to target opposition leaders, journalists and others, informed the Supreme court that a group of experts will be investigating into all such claims.

“To dispel any wrong narrative spread by vested interests and with an object of examining the issues raised, we will constitute a committee of experts in the field which will go in to all aspects of the issue,” the Centre said.

The Centre made the statement via a two-page affidavit filed by the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. “Unequivocally deny…all …allegations…bare perusal of…petitions makes it clear that the same are based on conjectures & surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material,” the affidavit read.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the allegations of surveillance through the use of Pegasus spyware. Earlier, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, while hearing the matter, had described the allegations as “serious” but wondered as to why no FIR had been filed to date if there was evidence to show that the phones had been hacked.

“You all know that there is a prima facie material, as well as credibility of reports, on the basis of which we can order an inquiry etc. Unfortunately, from what I read from the writs, this matter came to light in May 2019. I don’t know if any effort was made. Persons who have filed the writ petitions are knowledgeable persons having resources. They should have made more effort to bring forth more material… Some of the petitioners who have filed the pleas are not affected and some claim their phones are hacked. But they have not made efforts to file a criminal complaint,” the CJI had said.