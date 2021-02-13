scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Dense fog shrouds parts of Delhi-NCR; ‘very poor’ air in national capital

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 13, 2021 9:22:36 am
Delhi fog, Delhi weatherVisual from Kashmere Gate in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

A thick blanket of fog shrouded Delhi and surrounding areas leading to poor visibility in the national capital Saturday.

The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 307 in the national capital, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

A layer of dense fog was witnessed over DND (Delhi Noida Direct) Flyway and other parts of the Delhi-NCR region today morning.

Delhi Airport in a statement had said that due to fog, low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. However, all flight operations are normal.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines, in a statement said flight departures and arrivals have been impacted due to bad weather in Delhi.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Rajasthan in the morning hours of February 13 and dense fog in isolated pockets over the same area in the morning hours of February 14.

