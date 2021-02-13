Dense fog shrouds parts of Delhi-NCR; ‘very poor’ air in national capital

A thick blanket of fog shrouded Delhi and surrounding areas leading to poor visibility in the national capital Saturday.

The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 307 in the national capital, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

A layer of dense fog was witnessed over DND (Delhi Noida Direct) Flyway and other parts of the Delhi-NCR region today morning.

Noida: A layer of dense fog engulfs several parts of Delhi-NCR. Visuals from DND (Delhi Noida Direct) Flyway. pic.twitter.com/FC1fvWPXyj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2021

Delhi Airport in a statement had said that due to fog, low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. However, all flight operations are normal.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines, in a statement said flight departures and arrivals have been impacted due to bad weather in Delhi.

Due to bad weather in #Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Do keep a track of your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s For canceled flights, please visit Plan B https://t.co/UHIlPxNX12 For any assistance, DM us on Twitter or Facebook. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 12, 2021

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Rajasthan in the morning hours of February 13 and dense fog in isolated pockets over the same area in the morning hours of February 14.