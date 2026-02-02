Dense fog in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab disrupts flight operations; western disturbance likely to persist, says IMD

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi and large parts of north India woke up to dense fog on Monday, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting air and road traffic, as western disturbance–linked weather systems continued to influence the region.
At the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, visibility dropped to as low as 100 metres in the early hours, improving marginally to 150 metres by morning.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was expected to gradually improve to 350 metres by around 0830 IST and further to 800 metres by late morning, as fog thins to shallow levels.
Delhi airport authorities have issued travel advisories at regular intervals since Monday morning. The authorities have warned passengers of possible delays due to low-visibility operations.
Passenger Advisory issued at 08:00 hrs.
Please click on this link for real-time winter travel updates:https://t.co/Y0B6lhwIj4
— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 2, 2026
According to the India Meteorological Department’s Airport Meteorological Service, the fog cover extended across the National Capital Region on Monday morning including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. IMD forecasts suggest shallow to moderate fog during morning hours for the next six days across Delhi, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan.
At Lucknow, visibility was likely to drop to 800 metres in shallow fog during early hours before improving later in the day. Jaipur was expected to see shallow fog with visibility reducing to 600 metres, improving to mist by morning. Amritsar recorded dense fog conditions with visibility falling to 100 metres, before gradual improvement.
Meteorologists say the fog spell is being driven by a persistent western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining areas, coupled with an induced cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbouring regions.
Moisture incursion and calm surface winds have created favourable conditions for fog formation across the Indo-Gangetic plains.
A fresh, feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the higher Himalayan region from the night of February 2, while another system is expected to impact northwest India from February 5, potentially prolonging cloudy conditions and fog episodes.
