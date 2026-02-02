Dense fog in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab disrupts flight operations; western disturbance likely to persist, says IMD

Dense fog gripped Delhi and parts of north India on Monday, cutting visibility to 100 metres and affecting flight operations at IGI Airport. (Express Photo)

Delhi and large parts of north India woke up to dense fog on Monday, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting air and road traffic, as western disturbance–linked weather systems continued to influence the region.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, visibility dropped to as low as 100 metres in the early hours, improving marginally to 150 metres by morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was expected to gradually improve to 350 metres by around 0830 IST and further to 800 metres by late morning, as fog thins to shallow levels.

Delhi airport issues advisory amid fog conditions

Delhi airport authorities have issued travel advisories at regular intervals since Monday morning. The authorities have warned passengers of possible delays due to low-visibility operations.