Dense fog in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab disrupts flight operations; western disturbance likely to persist, says IMD

Dense fog reduced visibility to as low as 100 metres at Delhi’s IGI Airport on Monday, disrupting flight operations across north India.

3 min readFeb 2, 2026 10:30 AM IST
The IMD said fog may persist for several days as western disturbances continue to influence the region.Dense fog gripped Delhi and parts of north India on Monday, cutting visibility to 100 metres and affecting flight operations at IGI Airport. (Express Photo)
Delhi and large parts of north India woke up to dense fog on Monday, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting air and road traffic, as western disturbance–linked weather systems continued to influence the region.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, visibility dropped to as low as 100 metres in the early hours, improving marginally to 150 metres by morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was expected to gradually improve to 350 metres by around 0830 IST and further to 800 metres by late morning, as fog thins to shallow levels.

Delhi airport issues advisory amid fog conditions

Delhi airport authorities have issued travel advisories at regular intervals since Monday morning. The authorities have warned passengers of possible delays due to low-visibility operations.

Moderate to dense fog in Delhi, Haryana and parts of Punjab

According to the India Meteorological Department’s Airport Meteorological Service, the fog cover extended across the National Capital Region on Monday morning including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. IMD forecasts suggest shallow to moderate fog during morning hours for the next six days across Delhi, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan.

At Lucknow, visibility was likely to drop to 800 metres in shallow fog during early hours before improving later in the day. Jaipur was expected to see shallow fog with visibility reducing to 600 metres, improving to mist by morning. Amritsar recorded dense fog conditions with visibility falling to 100 metres, before gradual improvement.

The IMD said fog conditions may persist for several days due to an active western disturbance. The IMD said fog conditions may persist for several days due to an active western disturbance. (Express Photo)

Western disturbance likely to persist till February 5, says IMD 

Meteorologists say the fog spell is being driven by a persistent western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining areas, coupled with an induced cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbouring regions.

Moisture incursion and calm surface winds have created favourable conditions for fog formation across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

A fresh, feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the higher Himalayan region from the night of February 2, while another system is expected to impact northwest India from February 5, potentially prolonging cloudy conditions and fog episodes.

