Denounced by farm leaders, hero’s welcome for Ranjit Singh

WHILE THE Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had distanced itself from him, Ranjit Singh — who had been arrested from the Singhu border in January for allegedly attacking a police party — got a hero’s welcome as he reached the Golden Temple Thursday.

Photos of Delhi Police dragging Ranjit Singh from the border and a shoe pushing down on his face went viral on January 29.

Delhi police claimed that Ranjit Singh attempted to attack them with a sword. His picture with a sword in hand was used against him even by SKM leaders.

Yogendra Yadav went on apologise to the concerned police station SHO for Ranjit Singh’s alleged attack.

Ranjit Singh reached Amritsar alongwith Delhi Sikh Gurudwaras Parbhandak Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a flight to pay obeisance at Golden Temple after he got bail. He was showered with flowers at the airport. Both he and his family were honoured by Shiromani Gurudwaras Parbhandak Committee.

Meanwhile, farmer protesters are celebrating his release on Twitter and other social media platforms.

“A crowd was attacking KMSC stage on January 29. There are videos available from many angles now. It can be easily observed that the crowd was attacking the farmer protesters. Police was watching everything silently. Instead of stopping the crowd from attacking farmer protesters, police arrested Ranjit Singh. He was not only arrested but humiliated and tortured. One of the police officials pushed his shoe against his face and pictures of police brutality went viral,” said Pardeep Singh, Ranjit’s brother.

“We saw how Delhi police watched silently when mob was attacking anti-CAA protesters in Delhi last year. Same modus operandi was used during attack on KMSC stage. Police watched while mob attacked. Instead of stopping mob, police arrested Ranjit Singh, who was being attacked,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher of KMSC.

‘Caught in politics of farmer unions’

The Republic Day incident had divided the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee and SKM leaders. The stages of SKM and KMSC are separated by a short distance at Singhu border. Ranjit Singh had reached Delhi on the call of Kirti Kisan Union, which was part of SKM. However, he was arrested from the protest site of KMSC at Singhu. No SKM leader spoke for Ranjit Singh after his arrest. Ranjit Singh was arrested from the KMSC protest site at the time when SKM leaders were making appeal to youths to not go to KMSC protest site to avoid clashes with mob, which was opposing farmer protesters.

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwaras Parbhandak Committee then provided legal help to Ranjit Singh.

“I was beaten at the time of arrest. Then on the way to police station. I was again beaten at police station. I was reciting God’s name. They couldn’t break me,” said Ranjit Singh.

“I am surprised at the love and affection showered on me after I came out of jail. It is the grace of God that I have got so much respect from people,” he added.



DSGMC to honour youth arrested, ‘defamed’ over January 26 violence

During his Amritsar visit with Ranjit Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the DSGMC will honour youth arrested in connection with the January 26 violence.

‘’The youth who were defamed in the name of the Red Fort, will be honoured with pride at the very place in front of Red Fort and under the same Nishan Sahib on March 28. Around 141 youths have already come out of jail on bail and we are hopeful rest will be also released soon,” said Sirsa.