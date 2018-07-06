Denied visa for seminar: Scholars protest exclusion of speakers from Pakistan

A resolution was mooted to not hold such conferences in countries that exclude anyone based on nationality. (Representational) A resolution was mooted to not hold such conferences in countries that exclude anyone based on nationality. (Representational)

After four Pakistan scholars were denied visa for the Association of Asian Studies (AAS) – in Asia conference in Delhi, scholars from universities like Yale, Harvard and Princeton registered their protest. In a rented room, where some of the absent scholars joined in digitally, a resolution was mooted to not hold such conferences in countries that exclude anyone based on nationality.

Nearly 80 scholars participating in the conference, including professor James C Scott from Yale University and Harvard historian and TMC MP Sugata Bose, attended a crowd-funded protest meet that raised enough funds to rent a hall at the venue so scholars from Pakistan could digitally join in.

While Dr Sameen Mohsin from Lahore University of Management Sciences spoke through a recorded message, statements were read of the others including Salman Hussain from The Graduate Centre, CUNY. “As a scholar of Pakistani origin working on Pakistan, I received the AAS’ reply to the Indian government’s restrictions on Pakistani scholars (including those who are dual nationals but originally from Pakistan) with deep concern and disappointment. I am dismayed with the AAS’ tepid response to the blanket ban — based on the Association’s presumption that this reaction was expected of the Indian government given the tense relations between the two countries,” he noted.

Four resolutions were mooted at the meeting, including one that demanded that all future AAS conferences be held in countries that “do not have official or unofficial policies” excluding anyone based on nationality. Another resolution strongly urged the Government of India to reconsider its position on a blanket ban on scholars from Pakistan keen to participate in an international conference.

However, independent researcher Sinjini Mukherjee, an organiser of the protest meeting, said responses were gathered from participants but a decision on the resolutions was yet to be made. Mukherjee and Mira Mohsini from University of Akron started the crowd-funding campaign for the protest venue rental. The duo raised $2,730 (target was $2,500).

The Association for Asian Studies (AAS), an academic body of scholars and subject specialists related to Asia, has been holding the conference in Asia since 2014 for scholars who cannot attend the annual event in North America. This year, Ashoka University was the co-organiser for AAS-In-Asia.

The Ministry of External Affairs had told Ashoka University that it does not “recommend” participants from Pakistan for the conference. The country’s name was also struck off from the list of participating countries.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, “Several factors go into taking a decision. Besides inputs from agencies, a major consideration is state of relationship. Participation of Pakistan or any other country is a reflection of state of relationship with that country.”

