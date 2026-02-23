Denied Rs 100 to buy liquor, man kills his mother in Bihar’s Gopalganj

Local residents said Rambharose Raut also used narcotic drugs.

The police said a man was arrested in the Baikunthpur area of Bihar’s Gopalganj district for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to give him Rs 100 to buy liquor on Sunday.

The police identified the man as Rambharose Raut, 28, and the deceased as Sumitra Devi, 50. They said Raut, a daily-wage labourer, killed his mother at Usribind Tola in Baikunthpur.

“We have arrested the accused. Primary investigation suggested that the woman’s throat was slit,” said Rajesh Kumar, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Gopalganj.

A forensic team seized an iron rod and a sharp weapon from the crime scene.

