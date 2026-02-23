Denied Rs 100 to buy liquor, man kills his mother in Bihar’s Gopalganj

In the ongoing budget session of the Bihar legislature, RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Singh raised the issue of the increasing use of illegal drugs in the state.

2 min readPatnaFeb 23, 2026 11:53 AM IST
The police said a man was arrested in the Baikunthpur area of Bihar’s Gopalganj district for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to give him Rs 100 to buy liquor on Sunday.

The police identified the man as Rambharose Raut, 28, and the deceased as Sumitra Devi, 50. They said Raut, a daily-wage labourer, killed his mother at Usribind Tola in Baikunthpur.

“We have arrested the accused. Primary investigation suggested that the woman’s throat was slit,” said Rajesh Kumar, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Gopalganj.

A forensic team seized an iron rod and a sharp weapon from the crime scene.

Local residents said Raut also used narcotic drugs.

The police said the use of dry intoxicants, including smack, had increased since the prohibition. In 2016, Gopalganj reported the first hooch tragedy since the prohibition, when 16 people died after drinking spurious country liquor.

RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Singh raised the issue of the increasing use of illegal drugs in the state during the ongoing budget session of the legislature.

Singh, later joined by other Opposition legislators including Jehanabad RJD MLA Rahul Kumar, told The Indian Express, “The use of smack and other dry intoxicants has increased.”

Rahul Kumar said, “We often used to talk about Udta Punjab. The time is not far when people will start talking about Udta Bihar (Bihar on a high).”

Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008. Expertise He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance. Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.   ... Read More

