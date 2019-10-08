Denied permission for armed rally, VHP leader threatens administration

A senior VHP leader has threatened the administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district after officials refused permission for an armed procession in the communally-sensitive Agar town.

The procession in question was a traditional Shastra Puja (weapon worship) ahead of Dussehra.

“Hindus were derided as a community born to take blows, that can’t unite, and that can’t flex muscles, but they went to Ramjanmabhoomi and demolished the Babri dhancha (structure of the Babri mosque). If that structure has been demolished, will the structures of Agar be safe? They are also going to fall. We will bring them down,” VHP prant mantri Nandkishore Upadhyay told a crowd of Bajrang Dal and VHP activists in the town on Saturday.

The district administration had asked the organisers of the procession to not hold a big rally and to not carry arms in view of CrPC Section 144 that is in force since September 1. The organisers told the administration that 3,000 people will attend the rally and display arms. The administration allowed permission for fewer people but refused permission for the carrying of arms.

However, disregarding the order, many activists openly carried arms, though the number of participants was less than 1,000.

When The Indian Express sought his comments, Upadhyay said that by structures, he meant “system”. “The administration was not letting us hold the event. They were putting pressure to cancel the Shastra Puja, but it’s a tradition,” he said, accusing the administration and the Kamal Nath government of working against the interests of Hindus.

Collector Sanjay Kumar said he was not aware of threat by Upadhyay as he is yet to go through the video of the speech. He said permission was given only for a traditional procession but not arms. He said the administration was examining the case but had not received any complaint or taken action so far against anyone.

Agar Malwa SP Savita Sohane admitted that those in the procession carried arms, though the number of participants was less.