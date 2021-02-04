Denied meeting for fourth time, Cong MLAs march to Raj Bhavan

The Haryana Congress legislators Thursday marched to the Raj Bhavan, claiming that Governor had, for the fourth time, refused to meet them over their demand for a special Assembly session to discuss the ongoing farmers’ agitation and to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP alliance.

Led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Congress leaders marched amid a downpour carrying placards and raising slogans in solidarity with farmers but were stopped at the barricades put by the police near the Raj Bhavan. They stood in the rain at the barricading waiting for the Governor to give them an appointment.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Hooda said, “I have constantly been seeking an appointment with the Governor. Both the ruling party and Opposition have their own importance in democracy. It is the constitutional right of the Opposition to convey the voice of the people to the Governor and it is the duty of the Governor to listen to the Opposition. But by not giving the Opposition time to meet, the Governor is not discharging his constitutional obligation.”

Hooda said the Congress party has been trying to seek an appointment with the Governor for the past several weeks but it is yet to get one. “Sometimes, we are told he is not well, at other times, we are told he is not present,” Hooda said.

Claiming that the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana has lost people’s support, Hooda said his party wants Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to convene a special session of the House so that the current situation of the state and farmers’ issue could be discussed. “Congress will bring a no-confidence motion against the government. The situation has become such that due to opposition from the people, the chief minister, ministers and MLAs backing the government are also avoiding going to their constituencies.”

He said the Congress wants to bring in a no-trust motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government as “it will make it clear which MLA is with the public and which one with the government”.

Talking about the current state of political affairs in Haryana, Hooda said, “A few of the legislators are opposing the government in public but continue to support the BJP-JJP alliance government in Chandigarh. The government is scared…if no trust motion is brought in, people will put pressure on the the ruling parties’ legislators to vote against the anti-people government. If the government falls, it will put pressure on the Centre and it will be forced to withdraw the three anti-farmer laws”.

The former CM said that it was due to this fear that the Speaker cancelled the membership of Congress’ Pradeep Chaudhary from Kalka without giving him adequate prior notice.

The senior Comgress leader also questioned INLD Abhay Chautala’s resignation from the Assembly over farmers’ issue, saying he did not only show his back to the people of his constituency but his step would only benefit the government. “He should have strengthened the opposition camp and supported us in no-confidence motion. His resignation will only help the government as now they need only 45 members to prove majority,” he said.

“Moreover, he should not have shown back to the people of his constituency at this crucial juncture when farmers are agitating. He should have been here to raise their voice in the assembly,” he added.

“Why did Abhay Chautala not resign when bullets were used against farmers in Kandela (Jind) during the INLD government in 2000?” he asked.

“The no-confidence motion, which we are going to bring, will reveal the truth of those who are merely playing political games under the guise of the peasant movement and having indirect alliances with the government,” he said.