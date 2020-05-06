Denied free ration, woman, her sons kill depot holder’s kin in Punjab’s Kapurthala

They also allegedly hit him with wooden sticks, resulting in his death. They also allegedly hit him with wooden sticks, resulting in his death.

A depot holder’s brother was allegedly beaten to death after he refused to give slips on which free ration is issued to the family a Home Guard employee who do not fall under BPL families category, in Punjab’s Kapurthala on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case against four people, including three members of the Home Guard employee’s family, in this regard. The accused have been identified as Debo, the Hiome Guard employee’s wife, her sons Bhola and Arjun, and their friend Nanu.

According to police, the incident took place in the Lahori Gate locality of Kapurthala when depot holder Vijay Mahajan’s brother Anil Mahajan (55) was distributing slips for free ration, meant for BPL families under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

As per the police, Debo insisted for a free ration slip, on which Anil replied that their name was not included in the list. On this the woman started arguing with him and her two sons and one of their friends also joined her. The arguments soon took an ugly shape and all of them started pushing Anil. They also allegedly hit him with wooden sticks, resulting in his death.

Superintendent of Police Kapurthala Mandeep Singh said that a murder case has been registered against the woman, her two sons, and one of their friends. No arrest has been been made so far.

The body was sent to the local civil hospital for a post-mortem. The accused are absconding, police said.

