‘Minister will decide when I speak’: Denied chance in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says ‘energy security compromised’

After being denied an opportunity to speak in the Lok Sabha on the fuel crisis due to the escalating conflict in West Asia, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the government seems to have started a new procedure under which a minister decides when he can speak.

“Normally, there is a procedure where you can ask to speak. I had asked to be allowed to make a statement about the situation in the country regarding LPG, gas, and oil. This is just the beginning, and I wanted to speak about it, but a new procedure seems to have started, a minister will decide first, then I will speak, and then the minister will reply. So let’s see what happens,” Gandhi said, speaking to reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.