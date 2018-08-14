Dengue outbreak in Bhilai, CMHO transferred

On Saturday, under pressure from residents and Opposition, the state government transferred out CMHO Dr Subhash Pandey, a move that Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel called inadequate. On Saturday, under pressure from residents and Opposition, the state government transferred out CMHO Dr Subhash Pandey, a move that Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel called inadequate.

The Chhattisgarh government is struggling with a dengue outbreak in the city of Bhilai, 40 km from Raipur. According to statistics issued by Directorate of Health Services, of the 314 cases recorded in the state this year, 282 were in the district of Durg, of which Bhilai is the headquarters.

While the government has said that the official number of deaths from dengue is four, some health officials in the district admitted that the number could be higher, and upwards of 10.

On Saturday, under pressure from residents and Opposition, the state government transferred out CMHO Dr Subhash Pandey, a move that Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel called inadequate. Baghel said the lack of preparedness for the monsoon was criminal, and sought an FIR against other senior bureaucrats including the district collector. The Indian Express called and sent messages to Collector Umesh Agarwal but got no response.

R Prasanna, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare said a slew of measures were taken to control the situation. “All private nursing homes and hospitals will provide free treatment to dengue patients via smart cards,” he said.

