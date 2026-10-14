Dengue surge in a Jammu district puts authorities on their toes

With the microbiology lab at Government Medical College, Doda, confirming nearly 200 cases of dengue, the breakbone fever is back in the hilly district of Jammu and Kashmir after a period of four years.
Dengue cases were last reported in Doda in 2022, Health Department officials said. At that time, the district reported over 200 cases, but the number seems set to overtake that mark this time.
In the wake of a surge in these cases, a five-member team of scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, visited Doda on Tuesday to identify hotspots and strengthen vigilance.
Led by Dr Qaiser Farooq Dar, officer-in-charge of the ICMR-NIC, North Zone, the team visited the town and collected samples.
A team of doctors from the Government Medical College, Jammu, also visited the district to assess the situation and find out what led to the outbreak in the hilly district, which is considered less prone to such disease, he said.
Confirming that three to four patients visit GMC Hospital daily, Chief Medical Officer Dr Vinod Sharma said most are from areas in the town where construction activity and other civil works are underway.
During the recent unprecedented rains, a lot of water had accumulated there, providing an ideal breeding space for mosquitoes, he said, adding that the Health Department, with the help of the local municipality and civil administration, has got water drained from those places, besides carrying out spraying and fogging there.
Pointing out that this time, even in confirmed dengue cases, most patients are not complaining of joint pain and headache, Sharma said, “We approached the ICMR-NIV, Pune, to find out any change in the larvae mutation. This will be known once the test reports are received from the visiting teams.”
Sources said that though there has been no outbreak of the disease in other towns of the district like Bhaderwah, Thathri, etc., the administration is taking preventive steps.