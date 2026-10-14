Dengue surge in a Jammu district puts authorities on their toes

A team of scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), Pune, visits dengue hotspots and examines samples amid a rise in dengue cases, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (PTI Photo)

With the microbiology lab at Government Medical College, Doda, confirming nearly 200 cases of dengue, the breakbone fever is back in the hilly district of Jammu and Kashmir after a period of four years.

Dengue cases were last reported in Doda in 2022, Health Department officials said. At that time, the district reported over 200 cases, but the number seems set to overtake that mark this time.

In the wake of a surge in these cases, a five-member team of scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, visited Doda on Tuesday to identify hotspots and strengthen vigilance.