Dengue cases on decline in J-K, only 62 cases reported in 2018

The dengue cases witnessed a sharp decline in Jammu and Kashmir this year as only 62 cases were reported against over 300 such cases reported till this period last year, a senior officer of health department said. There is a sharp decline in cases of dengue and so far only 62 cases were found positive compared to 307 last year, Deputy director (headquarter), health services, Jammu, Chander Prakash told reporters here. He said nine of the 62 patients have got the vector-borne disease from outside the state.

“All the patients who were tested positive for dengue have recovered and are in good health,” he said.

Prakash said Jammu accounted for the highest 33 cases followed by Kathua district (15) and Samba (seven) while one each case were reported from Kishtwar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi, Poonch, Doda and Kashmir. He said Jammu, Samba and Kathua are more prone to the epidemic compared to other hilly belts of Jammu region. The officer said there was no need to panic as awareness, preventive measures and clean surroundings can stop the disease from spreading further.

Meanwhile, Jammu District Development Commissioner Ramesh Kumar instructed the officials of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and executive officers of Municipal Committees to carry out fogging of all their areas especially the old city and public places. He was speaking at a meeting to review the preparedness of different departments to tackle with dengue in the district, an official spokesman said.

Kumar directed the departments concerned to procure sufficient mosquito fogging machines and vehicles to cover all the required areas. He also directed the chief education officer Jammu to carry out awareness in schools about the causes and preventive measures of dengue including maintenance of cleanliness in and around habitation, de-watering of coolers, flower pots, and another water container which can act as a breeding ground for the mosquitoes.

