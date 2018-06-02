‘Dendrobrium Narendra Modi’: Singapore names orchid to mark PM’s visit to Orchid Garden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Singapore’s National Orchid Garden on Saturday (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Singapore’s National Orchid Garden on Saturday (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

To mark his visit to the National Orchid Garden of Singapore on Saturday, an orchid was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, India’s External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said ‘Dendrobrium Narendra Modi’ is a strong and robust tropical orchid. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to the country, as part of a three-nation tour.

“Dendrobrium Narendra Modi — an orchid named after PM @narendramodi on the occasion of his visit to the National Orchid Garden in Singapore. A strong and robust tropical orchid which produces upright inflorences up to 38 cm long with 14-20 well-arranged flowers,” Kumar said.

The orchid named after the Prime Minister is called Dendrobrium Narendra Modi (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia) The orchid named after the Prime Minister is called Dendrobrium Narendra Modi (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

PM Modi arrived in Singapore on Thursday. He held bilateral talks with his Singapore counterpart and delivered a keynote address at the Shangri-la dialogue which. On Saturday, he visited Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple Sri Mariamman, where he offered prayers. He also visited the Changi Naval Base, where he interacted with officers and sailors.

During his address at the Shangri-la dialogue, PM Modi said Asia and the world will have a better future if India and China work together. He added that trade between the neighbouring countries is growing and the duo has shown maturity and wisdom in managing issues and ensuring a peaceful border.

