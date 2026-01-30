From viral fame to demotion: Why Indore’s famous ‘dancing cop’ has just been stripped of his rank

Indore’s much-celebrated “dancing cop” Ranjit Singh, once hailed for his moonwalks while navigating traffic, has been stripped of his officiating rank and reverted to the post of constable following a departmental inquiry, police said.
Ranjit Singh rose to national prominence while managing traffic at the high court square in Indore, where his use of dance steps to enforce traffic rules drew widespread attention, praise from citizens, and commendation from senior officers. Videos of his performance circulated widely on social media, turning him into a recognisable face of traffic policing and earning him opportunities to demonstrate his methods in other states as well. In recognition of his work, the police department had earlier assigned him the charge of officiating head constable.
That rise, however, stalled after a woman lodged serious allegations against him, including claims of inappropriate online communication and invitations to meet in Indore. Following the complaint, Ranjit Singh was removed from active field duty and attached to the police lines, while a departmental inquiry was ordered by senior officials to examine the allegations and his overall conduct.
An official communication from the office of Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that the action was taken as part of departmental proceedings. The inquiry had been conducted under the supervision of the headquarters DCP after the allegations surfaced, and the final decision was taken after reviewing the findings.
Additional DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Dantodiya said: “An order was issued by DCP Headquarters, in which head constable number Ranjit Singh, who had been made an acting head constable in 2021, has been reverted to his original post of constable”. The officer said some issues related to indiscipline had come to light. “Some reels had appeared on social media platforms and some messages had also surfaced. A departmental inquiry is already underway in this matter,” the officer said.
Police sources said the inquiry brought multiple complaints to the notice of senior officers, prompting a review of the decision to grant him higher responsibility. As a result, the officiating charge of head constable was withdrawn and Ranjit Singh was reverted to his substantive rank of constable.
“Ranjit’s work had been under continuous monitoring in recent weeks,” a senior police officer said. He added that while “Ranjit had earlier been elevated based on his performance and public engagement, his functioning after assuming the officiating post did not match the expectations associated with the role, leading to the decision to revert him”.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More