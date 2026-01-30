From viral fame to demotion: Why Indore’s famous ‘dancing cop’ has just been stripped of his rank

Indore’s much-celebrated “dancing cop” Ranjit Singh, once hailed for his moonwalks while navigating traffic, has been stripped of his officiating rank and reverted to the post of constable following a departmental inquiry, police said.

The decision was taken by senior police officials after allegations made by a woman triggered internal scrutiny of his conduct and performance.

Ranjit Singh rose to national prominence while managing traffic at the high court square in Indore, where his use of dance steps to enforce traffic rules drew widespread attention, praise from citizens, and commendation from senior officers. Videos of his performance circulated widely on social media, turning him into a recognisable face of traffic policing and earning him opportunities to demonstrate his methods in other states as well. In recognition of his work, the police department had earlier assigned him the charge of officiating head constable.