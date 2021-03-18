Demonetised currency worth Rs 49 L seized

Four years after demonetisation, old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations, worth Rs 49.61 lakh, were seized from Ahmedabad and Rajkot ( file )

Four years after demonetisation, old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations, worth Rs 49.61 lakh, were seized from Ahmedabad and Rajkot , the state government told the state Assembly Wednesday.



Between 2019 and 2020, a total of 9,753 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, and 85 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination were recovered from the two districts, the state government said in reply to Congress MLA Bhagabhai Barad.



The highest such recovery was from Rajkot city where 7317 notes of Rs 500 denomination and Rs 38 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination were recovered. ens