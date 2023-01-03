Demonetisation verdict: BJP reminds Cong of ‘ugly campaign’, asks if Rahul, party will now apologise

Buoyed by the Supreme Court’s majority verdict upholding the 2016 demonetisation exercise, the BJP on Monday sought an apology from the Congress, in particular from Rahul Gandhi, for the opposition party’s “ugly campaign” against the government move.

The ruling party also lambasted senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram for what it said were his “uncharitable”remarks on the top court’s judgment.

“It is a historic decision and is in national interest. The court said the government has the right to make policy decisions,” senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

“Even the judge (Justice BV Nagarathna) who dissented said the policy was (made) with good intention,” Prasad added and asked if Rahul would now “say sorry” to the nation.

Claiming that demonetisation was done “to control fake currency and contain terrorist funding and black marketing”, Prasad said the move was successful in achieving its objectives and dealt the “biggest blow” to terrorism.

“The court has rejected the argument that the RBI was not consulted. In sum and substance, the court in its majority judgment found the entire decision making process fair and reasonable,” Prasad added.

The BJP leader also slammed Chidambaram’s reaction to the top court verdict and questioned why he had highlighted the lone dissenting view in the verdict and stayed “silent” on the majority judgment.

“Mr Chidambaram, I condemn your comment on the majority judgment,” Prasad said, “You don’t read the judgment, you ignore with impunity the majority and pick up the minority to make an uncharitable comment.”

Prasad also slammed Congress’s criticism of demonetisation as “anti-poor”, saying “the biggest beneficiaries of the demonetisation have been the poor, due to the digital transactions and plugging of leakages through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer)”.

He also accused the opposition party of having, in its own way, “promoted and protected informal economic ways” in the country.