SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging demonetisation, seeks records from Centre, RBI

The Supreme Court directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to produce relevant records relating to the government’s 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500.

The apex court was on Wednesday hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.

Reserving its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Centre’s 2016 decision, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the submissions from RBI counsel Attorney General R Venkataramani and the petitioners lawyers, which included senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan.

“Heard. judgement reserved. Learned counsels of the Union of India and Reserve Bank of India are directed to produce the relevant records,” the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna, said.

The bench allowed parties to give written submission by December 10, Live Law reported. The AG submitted before the bench that he will submit relevant records in a sealed cover.

(With inputs from PTI)