Demonetisation fallout: No relief for kite industry as 50-day deadline nears end

With the 50 day deadline declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for normalcy to take place post demonetisation coming to an end, the kite business in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district is still reeling from a severe cash crunch.

Advertising

Haji Abdul Maneer has been running the business for 30 years. He is ruing over the fact that demonetisation has severely restricted consumer purchasing power and despite selling the kites at lower rates, he has been unsuccessful in attracting customers to his shop. “Ever since the government scrapped notes, our business has been adversely affected. The kites which used to sell at Rs. 2400 and Rs. 2500 are now being sold at Rs. 1900. But the customers are not willing to pay even then,” Maneer told ANI.

Till now, more than 20-25 artisans from outside the state have left the industry due to shortage of cash. “More than 20-25 artisans who come from outside have left the business. Since we don’ have enough money we are unable to pay wages,” Maneer said.

Maneer says by the time 50-day deadline draws to conclusion it would be too late as the season for selling kites is also ending.

Advertising

“This is the season where people buy kites. The 50 day deadline is set to end, but by then it will become too late as the deadline coincides with the end of season,” he said.