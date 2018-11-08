Demonetisation exposed ‘coward nature’ of PM Modi: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government on two years of demonetisation, terming the exercise as “destructive”. The Congress leader said the note-ban was a decision taken in haste for political and selfish reasons than social and economic benefits. Taking to Twitter, he said that “Drama of #Demonetisation exposed the coward nature of @narendramodi”.

He also blamed the present government for the death of over 100 people post note ban. “Hundreds died, millions suffered, marriages broke, patients died, children dropped out of schools, businesses closed, people skipped meal, old people walked miles, people lost jobs, farmers were crushed, tears of agony were common,” he alleged.

#Demonetisation was not a boon but a bane to crores of Indians. It was a decision taken in haste for political & selfish reasons than social & economic benefits. MSMEs were permanently closed helping big cronies to expand their market base. #DestructionByDemonetisation — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 8, 2018

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said, “A man who portrayed himself as Messaiah during announcement, vanished when ppl were suffering. A real leader is not a credit hogger but one who takes the burden of responsibility.”

What did @BJP4India achieve with #Demonetisation? Nothing!! Black money hardly detected, fake notes still rampant, funding for terrorism continues, cash breached pre-demo levels, @BJP4India has proved corruption & cash nt related – Rafale#DestructionByDemonetisation — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 8, 2018

The former Karnataka CM said the process was a failure as it failed to detect black money, fake notes. He claimed the funding for terrorism still continues as he also slammed the government on the ongoing Rafale row.

Siddarmaiah started off by wishing BJP veteran LK Advani on his 91st birthday while taking a dig at the Modi government. “Warm Birthday wishes to senior @BJP4India leader Shri. L K Advani ji. May you be blessed with healthy & happy life. Your guidance is required in protecting our democracy which is in grave danger, than in Marg-Darshak Mandal which do not respect your experience & seniority,” he tweeted.