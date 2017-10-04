Demonetisation an ‘idiotic jolt’ to economy, GST badly implemented: Arun Shourie

Former Union Minister Arun Shourie. (File) Former Union Minister Arun Shourie. (File)

In a stinging interview to a news channel, Arun Shourie on Tuesday criticised the Narendra Modi-led government over the “sliding economic growth and increasing job losses”. The former union minister also likened demonetisation with suicide saying the latter too is “a bold step” to take.

Shourie, speaking to NDTV, called demonetisation as “the largest money-laundering scheme”, and described it as an “idiotic jolt” to the economy. On the GST, he said it was an “important reform, but (was) poorly implemented”.

He also labelled the BJP regime as a ‘government of two-and-a-half persons; that is, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and one in-house lawyer.”

Speaking about his former cabinet colleague Yashwant Sinha’s recent criticism on the government’s alleged “mishandling” of the economy, Shourie claimed that “many others in the BJP share our concerns”.

While the BJP was dismissive of Sinha’s comments, Shourie said it was their “standard operating procedure” to shoot down dissent. He even suggested that the party should pre-emptively release a “list of persons in advance who they think are frustrated”.

Shourie’s criticism comes days after former Finance Union Minister Yashwant Sinha slammed the government for its alleged mismanagement of the economy.

