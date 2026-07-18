Demolition order against Azam Khan’s varsity vindictive, unjust: AIMPLB

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP had called the move “unjustified”, alleging that the university was being “selectively targeted”.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday condemned the demolition notice issued by the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) for 38 of 40 buildings of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, terming it as a “biased, vindictive and unjust” action.

The Board has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to withdraw the demolition notice issued on Wednesday by the RDA. The development authority claimed that the buildings were constructed without permission from the competent authority.

The university is run by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which is chaired by jailed former Uttar Pradesh minister and senior SP leader Azam Khan.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP had called the move “unjustified”, alleging that the university was being “selectively targeted”.