Demolition of Punjab gurdwara entrance gate: SGPC rejects apology letter, says probe report awaited

The SGPC on Monday rejected an apology letter submitted on behalf of Baba Jagtar Singh outfit for demolishing the historic entrance gate to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran. The SGPC said that apology will serve no purpose as it is waiting for the probe report by its committee set up for the purpose.

Part of the entrance gate dating back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh era was demolished Saturday night. Interestingly, the apology underlined that demolition was carried out under the resolution of SGPC.

An apology letter issued by Mohinder Singh, a close aide of Jagtar Singh, read: “We are sorry for the demolition of the entrance gate which was started after SGPC passed a resolution. Next time, we will consult with the Sikh Sangat before starting any work of and renovation of any gurdwara.”

SGPC secretary Roop Singh said, “Apology will not serve any purpose here. They have directly interfered in SGPC working and we are not going to take it lightly. We are waiting for the probe report of the committee formed by us to take further action. They demolished the entrance gate and created a huge controversy for us. It is not Baba Jagtar Singh, but Mohinder Singh, who is seeking apology. Baba Jagtar Singh is not mentioned in the apology letter. Apology is a no solution after demolishing a structure.”

He added: “My jurisdiction was in Tarn Taran and I have barred them from all ongoing projects at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Tarn Taran. They have other SGPC projects in Punjab, but now it is up to president SGPC to take call on those projects.”

Sikh organisations have filed a complaint to book Jagtar Singh in the case. While Punjabi Ekta Party candidate from Khadoor Sahib, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, demanded resignation of SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal over this issue, Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) blamed the Badal family for destroying Sikh history.

“It is an attack on Sikh history. They don’t want Sikh youth to know about their roots because it would not serve political interests of the Badal family,” said Paramjit Kaur.

SAD(Badal) candidate Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “There should be no politics over it. As soon as I came to know about it, I immediately called secretary Roop Singh. I asked him to make the facts public before Sikh Sangat. I request all not to play politics over it.”