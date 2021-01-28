Demolition of illegal shrimp ponds in Surat begins

The Surat district administration Wednesday demolished five illegal ponds at Mandroi village in Olpad taluka. Officials said the drive will continue for the next few days and they have commenced the process of registering offence under section 12 of the recently enacted Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act against seven persons.

Earlier, acting on a National Green Tribunal notice, Surat District Collector Dr Dhaval Patel had conducted a survey, through the district inspector of land records, to identify illegal shrimp ponds on government land. So far, such ponds have been detected at 14 villages.

Sources said that at Mandroi village, there are 63 persons who had been allotted land for shrimp farming by the government, while over 100 others had constructed illegal ponds.

In the first week of January 2021, the Olpad prant officials had asked the sarpanch of Mandoli village to intimate the owners of illegal shrimp ponds to conduct self-demolition of their ponds, and notices were issued to those identified shrimp pond owners. But no steps were taken.

On Wednesday, the district collectorate officials, accompanied by Olpad police, fishery department, drainage department, DILR, Olpad Mamlatdar teams reached Mandroi village and started demolition of such ponds with help of two JCB machines and four tractors.

Following this, several others who were having illegal shrimp ponds had carried out self-demolition.Surat district Olpad Mamlatdar Atirag Chaplot (IAS) said, “Out of 100 illegal shrimp ponds, we have demolished five ponds and this drive will continue for a few more days. We have also seen that around 25-30 per cent shrimp pond owners have started self-demolition. Today we were having a limited number of equipment, and we have sought more which will be available on Thursday and Friday.”

He added, “We have identified seven people who are owners of illegal shrimp ponds who, even after our intimation, have not demolished their ponds. We have prepared a report of them, which will be taken up in an upcoming meeting of over land grabbing headed by the Surat district collector and district superintendent of police and later decisions will be taken to admit such proposals or not… It would take five more days to complete our demolition work in Mandroi village. We have also got information of illegal shrimp ponds in other villages in Olpad taluka. We will take action against them after we finish our work at Mandroi village.”