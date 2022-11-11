Demolition of all encroachment around Afzal Khan tomb completed: Maharashtra to SC

THE MAHARASHTRA government on Friday told Supreme Court that it had completed demolition of all alleged encroachments around the tomb of Afzal Khan in Satara district in keeping with directions of Bombay High Court.

Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for the state, told a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud that the district collector will file a report on the status of the anti-encroachment action carried on the land, which belonged to the forest and revenue departments, within two weeks.

He said the state was only implementing the order of the Bombay High Court, which had not been stayed by any higher court.

Afzal Khan, a general who served the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur Sultanate, was killed by Chatrapati Shivaji near Pratapgarh Fort in Satar district.

Appearing for the Hazrat Mohd. Afzal Khan Memorial Society, Advocate Mohd Nizam Pasha said that in the name of the demolition, even the main structure which was a national heritage had been destroyed.

The court said it will first see the status report to be filed by the district collector and gave the state two weeks time to submit the same before it. Though the Society sought stay on any further demolitions, the bench declined to pass any such direction.