Homes of 2 women linked to trafficking case demolished in Ajmer, officials cite ‘illegal construction’

Officials said on Monday that a Municipal Corporation team razed the houses, allegedly illegally built on government land, using sledgehammers and drilling machines. (Representational image/File)

Authorities in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district demolished the homes of two women accused in a human trafficking case involving a minor.

Officials said on Monday that a Municipal Corporation team razed the houses, allegedly illegally built on government land, using sledgehammers and drilling machines. More than 100 police personnel were deployed at the site during the operation.

The administration said these structures were found to lack the required approvals, registrations, and valid documentation, and that they were built on land belonging to the Ajmer Municipal Corporation. Action was taken after notices were issued and no satisfactory response was received, officials claimed.

Additional SP Himanshu Jangid told The Indian Express that the two women, who police identified as Afsana (36) and Afreen (36), were accused in a case of human trafficking and gangrape of a minor, which came to light on June 13. The case was registered based on a complaint by the mother of the minor.