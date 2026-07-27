Homes of 2 women linked to trafficking case demolished in Ajmer, officials cite ‘illegal construction’

Women accused of taking minor girl to a hotel where she was allegedly raped, and of trafficking her for Rs 32,000

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurJul 27, 2026 11:04 PM IST
demolitionOfficials said on Monday that a Municipal Corporation team razed the houses, allegedly illegally built on government land, using sledgehammers and drilling machines. (Representational image/File)
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Authorities in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district demolished the homes of two women accused in a human trafficking case involving a minor.

Officials said on Monday that a Municipal Corporation team razed the houses, allegedly illegally built on government land, using sledgehammers and drilling machines. More than 100 police personnel were deployed at the site during the operation.

The administration said these structures were found to lack the required approvals, registrations, and valid documentation, and that they were built on land belonging to the Ajmer Municipal Corporation. Action was taken after notices were issued and no satisfactory response was received, officials claimed.

Additional SP Himanshu Jangid told The Indian Express that the two women, who police identified as Afsana (36) and Afreen (36), were accused in a case of human trafficking and gangrape of a minor, which came to light on June 13. The case was registered based on a complaint by the mother of the minor.

“Both women are under judicial custody and case proceedings are ongoing,” he added.

The Municipal Corporation’s encroachment in-charge, Ramesh Chaudhary, said the demolitions came after an investigation held following a letter received from police.

“The probe revealed that the houses belonging to the two accused women were constructed on government land without any approval or documentation. There are also other houses in the area that seem to be built without permission. We will survey the area and take action accordingly,” said Ramesh.

Trafficking, gangrape case

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Regarding the trafficking and gangrape case, officials said a woman who had befriended the minor victim’s mother took the girl to a hotel under the pretext of an outing. At the hotel, the girl was allegedly raped by two men.

Subsequently, the accused women arranged the girl’s marriage to a 42-year-old man in exchange for Rs 32,000, police said. The man allegedly held her captive for around seven months.

Police have arrested a total of seven individuals, including four women, in connection with the case.

(With PTI inputs)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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