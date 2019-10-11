Demolish Tallah bridge, build a new one: Experts to Bengal govt

In a report submitted to the state government, experts have stated that the condition of the 57-year-old Tallah bridge is critical and suggested to demolish it. It would be better to build a new one instead, they added.

During Durga Puja, a private agency from Mumbai and experts from RITES, a subsidiary of the railways, had thoroughly examined the bridge and submitted a report at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Sources said V K Raina, a former consultant to the United Nations and World Bank, had inspected the bridge on October 3 and handed over his report on Wednesday.

“The report says the bridge is in a very bad condition and needs to be demolished,” said a state government official.

The experts have observed that even light-weight vehicles cannot run on the bridge for a long time and a permanent solution must be in place to ensure smooth traffic movement, sources said.

Commissioned in 1962, the Tallah bridge has strands of steel ducts supporting its underbelly. Engineers after inspecting the bridge has observed that these strands are no more strong enough to bear the load and might collapse if vehicles continue to pass through the bridge. Even RITES had suggested that the government should shut the bridge and replace it with a new one.

According to state government sources, a meeting to decide on the fate of the bridge will be held at Nabanno on Saturday. Experts think that only half of the bridge can be kept open for vehicular traffic, sources said.

The authorities have installed at least five CCTV cameras at vulnerable points below the bridge.

Ever since the bridge has been shut for heavy vehicles, people coming towards the city from northern fringes have been facing huge traffic snarls in Belghoria and Paikpara area. Most of the buses are being diverted from Dum Dum road, further congesting the area, said police.

The decision to impose the restriction of vehicle on the bridge was taken at a meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at Nabanna before Durga Puja. The meeting was attended by officials of the PWD, Transport Department and the Railways. Representatives of RITES had tabled a report on the health of the bridge at the meeting.

The ban on the movement of heavy goods vehicles on the bridge came into effect a few days before buses were banned. A notification was issued saying no vehicle with over 3 tonne weight will be allowed to ply on the bridge. The state government has appealed to the railways to run more trains to try and reduce the inconvenience that commuters will suffer because of the restrictions.