Demolish buildings now, next govt will turn bulldozer towards you: Akhilesh Yadav

Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the state government over its drive of demolishing illegally constructed houses and buildings, including those belonging to gangsters. He said with this trend of targeted action in politics, whichever party next comes to power will do the same against those who are in power at present.

Talking to media in Banda district, Akhilesh also slammed officials and bureaucrats in the state “for not passing on correct information to the government”. He said officials working for the present government will salute the next one coming to power, and will work for it.

“This continuation of demolishing buildings… who has passed their maps? None of our elderly people had got their maps passed… our ancestors have built our houses and we are living in them. Back then, there was not even an authority to pass maps. There must be so many houses in Banda itself that have been built by grandfathers and great grandfathers. Demolish them wherever you want,” said Akhilesh.

“Toh keval ek aadmi ka todna, do aadmi ka todna, teen aadmi ka todna. Chinhit kar kar ke todna, agar ye rajneeti me parampara aa jayegi, to kal jab dusre ki sarkar hogi toh woh bhi chinhit kar kar ke bulldozer aapki taraf

le jayegi… Ye aaj unke liye kaam kar rahe hain, kal salute maar ke dusre ke liye kaam karne lagenge (Demolishing the buildings of one, two or three persons by identifying them, if that is the tradition started in politics, then whichever party comes to power next will turn the bulldozer towards you. The same officers who are working for you now will salute the other government and work for them),” he added.

Akhilesh attacked the BJP government over law and order situation in the state. He said even the courts are now saying there is jungle-raaj in Uttar Pradesh and are questioning the government over misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). The way BJP operates, it seems that it believes everything belongs to it, he added.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has cracked down on mafias and criminals and has bulldozed several illegal properties and assets owned by them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already said the problem of housing for lawyers, other professionals and the poor can be solved by building affordable homes for them on land confiscated from mafias in the state.

Several such alleged illegal constructions owned by people such as gangsters-turned-politicians Mukhtar Ansari and Ateeq Ahmad, gangsters Sunder Bhati and Anil Dujana and criminal Badan Singh Baddo have been demolished in the state.

Several other persons, including MLA Vijay Mishra, got their own “illegally constructed” shopping complex demolished following the state government’s drive. At the end of 2020, the state government had confirmed that as part of action against mafias and criminals under the Gangster Act, the state has seized both movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 668 crore in the same year.