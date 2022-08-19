scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Demography is changing in border areas, maintain vigil: Amit Shah to police chiefs

Among the various topics deliberated upon during the conference was “Demographic changes and growing radicalization in border areas”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File)

THE DEMOGRAPHY in border areas of the country is changing and police chiefs of border states should keep a watchful eye on this development, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. He also said that security forces had achieved great success in eliminating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“All states should give top priority to the issues related to national security, this is the fight for the future of the country and the youth, for which we have to fight together in one direction and win at any cost …the DGPs of border states should keep a watchful eye on the demographic changes taking place in border areas,” Shah said while addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference.

The conference was attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, DGPs of all states and union territories, Deputy NSAs and chiefs of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

“It is the responsibility of the DGPs of states to take all technical and strategic information in their states, especially in the border districts, right down to the lower level in the police,” Shah said.

The statements come at a time when the issue of Rohingya Muslims entering the country from Myanmar has taken a political colour even as the issue of illegal immigration from Bangladesh has been part of discussions in armed forces level bilateral talks between the two countries.

Recently, during the bilateral talks between Border Guards Bangladesh and the Border Security Force, when this issue was raised by the Indian side, Bangladesh said there was no need for its citizens to infiltrate into India as it was doing well economically.

On the security situation, Shah said, “In the field of internal security, we have achieved great success in the direction of eliminating the three ulcers of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, various extremist groups in the Northeast and Left Wing Extremism. For this, we enacted many new laws, increased coordination with states, increased budgetary allocation and made optimum use of technology.”

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah told police officers that the basic principle of a modern intelligence agency should not be “Need to know”, but “Need to Share” and “Duty to Share” because unless the approach changes, success cannot be achieved. Shah also asked officers to use the newly launched 5G technology to bolster security systems.

On the issue of drug trafficking, the minister said it was not enough to just catch a consignment and that the police must uproot drug networks and get to the bottom of its source and destination.

“We should make detailed analysis of the best investigated cases of every state. Regular district level meetings of NCORD should be ensured and their utilization should be made to the best,” he said.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 12:06:40 am
Constitutional validity of SOU Act challenged

