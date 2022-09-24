scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Demographic changes along border areas very worrisome, says Amit Shah 

Shah directed the forces to check issuance of fake Aadhaar, voter cards, smuggling of cows, illegal infiltration besides other issues along the border.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (FILE)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the demographic changes taking place along border areas are very worrisome and the security forces should stay alert, officials said.

He said this after reviewing the security situation along the international border in Kishanganj.

The home minister said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making every effort for the security and development of the border areas.

“But the demographic changes taking place along border areas are very worrisome and the security forces should stay alert,” an official quoted Shah as saying.

At the review meeting of border guarding forces, various important issues related to security of borders along India-Bangladesh, India-Nepal and India-Bhutan and also security of Siliguri corridor were discussed.

The meeting was attended by chiefs of the BSF, SSB, ITBP and senior officials of the three border guarding forces besides Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

Shah directed the forces to check issuance of fake Aadhaar, voter cards, smuggling of cows, illegal infiltration besides other issues along the border.

He also instructed all the forces to remain extra vigilant and deal more strictly with all these issues.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah said he reviewed various topics related to border security in a meeting with directors general and senior officers of the BSF, SSB and ITBP and reviewed various issues related to border security.

“Along with the development of the border areas, the security there is our priority and for this modern technology and all possible facilities are being given to the security forces,” he said.

Shah also visited the Fatehpur Border Outpost (BOP) of Indo-Nepal border in Kishanganj and observer Pillar No. 151 and 152 and reviewed various activities in border area with the SSB, which guards the Indo-Nepal border.

He inaugurated BOP buildings of Fatehpur, Pektola, Beria, Amgachi and Raniganj.

At Fatehpur BOP, the home minister interacted and had refreshments with the personnel posted there.

The BSF guards the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Banga border while the ITBP protects the Sino-Indian border.

Besides the Indo-Nepal border, the SSB also guards the Indo-Bhutan border.

Earlier, Shah offered prayers at the famous Budhi Kali Mata Temple at Kishanganj.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 10:42:19 pm
Russian police block mobilisation protests, arrest hundreds

