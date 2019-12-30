Follow Us:
Sunday, December 29, 2019

Democracy under threat, says Yogendra Yadav

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Updated: December 30, 2019 1:03:01 am
Democracy under threat, says Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India founder and activist Yogendra Yadav on Sunday said that “democracy of India is under threat” and it is time that people of this country stand up and speak to save the country’s Constitution. Yadav invoked Sahir Ludhianvi’s lyrics from the movie Pyaasa (1957) “Jinhe Naaz Hai Hind Par Wo kahaan hain...” multiple times as he addressed the gathering on the concluding day of People’s Literary Festival at Bathinda. He said that India as a country thrives on its three strengths — democracy, unity in diversity and development — but the current government is “uprooting all three pillars and it is time to save the country”.

“Several attacks are being made on the democracy…This Citizenship Amendment Act is one of such attacks. At this time, nothing else comes to my mind but just ‘Jinhe Naaz hai Hind Par wo kahaan hain…’ ? Where are those people? Country needs them and their voice,” said Yadav.

