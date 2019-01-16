Democracy India’s greatest strength, must be defended at any cost: Rahul Gandhi

Citing an Afghan lawmaker, who told him that arguments are carried out with guns in her country, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that democracy is India’s greatest strength and it must be defended at any cost. Gandhi, while narrating the incident in a Facebook post, recalled that one day in Parliament, he saw a group of MPs from Afghanistan sitting in the visitors’ gallery.

“And, I was thinking, ‘these MPs have come from abroad and look what we are doing: we are shouting and screaming and yelling. At least when they are here why can’t this place be in order?” Gandhi said.

He said that the Afghan MPs later visited him in his office where he told them that he was sorry that they were sitting in the visitors’ gallery and the lawmakers were not having a nice debate and sort of arguing.

“And, then, one of the MPs started crying! I was a bit surprised. I asked her ‘what happened?’. You know, Mr. Gandhi,’ she said, ‘in my country, the arguments that you have in this building, your Parliament, are carried out with guns.

The Congress chief said added: “Our democracy is our greatest strength. We must defend it at any cost.”