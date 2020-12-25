Democracy in India not in reality… PM Modi incompetent: Rahul Gandhi

To a question about the detention of Congress leaders and whether it was right in a democracy, he said, “Which democracy are you talking about? Are you talking about India? There is no democracy in India. Democracy in India...it may be in your imagination but not in reality.”

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday led a party delegation to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention for repeal of the three farm laws. Rahul then launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “incompetent” and accusing his government of labelling those who stood up to it as terrorists. “One day if Mohan Bhagwat stands up…he also will be called a terrorist,” Rahul said.

While Rahul, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met the President, the police prevented senior Congress leaders – among them MPs and AICC office bearers — from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan from the AICC headquarters. The police took many of them, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, into custody and shifted them to the Mandir Marg police station in buses before releasing them.

Rahul said the Prime Minister will have to listen to the farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders.

“BJP and Narendra Modi have only one goal. And the farmers and labourers have understood that. Narendra Modi is making money for two-three-four crony capitalists who are close to him,” Rahul said, adding that the Prime Minister did not pay heed to his warnings on the threat of coronavirus and his suggestion not to handle the pandemic in a centralised way. “He didn’t do it. He caused thousands and thousands of people to die because he didn’t do it. And afterwards after I said it in the press conference he did it. So the point is you have an incompetent man who is controlled by certain other people…”

Priyanka said it is “sin” to brand farmers anti-nationals. “If the government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner.”