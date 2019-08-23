Democracy has lost its address: Mamata Banerjee pens poem after Chidambaram’s arrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has penned a poem expressing her concerns over “democracy” being “lost” under the current regime in the country. The poem in Bengali, titled Thikana meaning ‘address’, comes hours after she criticised the process of former union minister P Chidambaram’s arrest in the INX Media case.

Posting it on Twitter, she wrote, “Democracy has lost its address, history of this country is now obscure.”

In the poem, she rued that the media is silent today, and a “storm of disrespect” has dwindled the judiciary, adding that the rights are now tucked away in sacks and the dissenters in jail. Stressing that fascism denounces all, she wrote, “Everything is known, yet unknown.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the process of arresting former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case was “incorrect” and described the development as “depressing”. Speaking to reporters in Digha, Banerjee said, “I think that the process is incorrect. I am not talking about the legal aspects. But Chidambaram is a senior politician and ex-finance and home minister of this country. The way his matter is being handled is very sad and bad as well. This is very depressing,” she said.

She also said “democracy is crying” in the country. “In our country there are four pillars — democratic institutions, election commission, media and judiciary. We are very much missing democracy in our country. Democracy is crying. However, no comments about the judiciary,” she said.

In the past too, Banerjee had penned poem just after 2019 Lok Sabha election results were declared. Expressing her dissent, she named her poem, “I don’t agree”, in which she said, she did not believe in “the colour of communalism and selling religious aggression”.