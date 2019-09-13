Demanding jobs, students & youth wings of CPM begin two-day march from Bengal’s Singur

The students’ and youth wings of CPM — Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) — on Thursday began a two-day march to the state secretariat, Nabanna, from Singur in Hooghly district, demanding jobs for youth.

Advertising

Thousands of SFI and DYFI members started the march from Singur in Hooghly district, the venue of abandoned Tata Nano car plant, holding party flags and raising slogans against the state government. The members stopped after 19 km at Dankuni on Thursday and will resume the procession from Howrah railway station to Nabanna on Friday morning.

DYFI state secretary Sayandeep Mitra said around 3,000 people started the march from Singur. “More will join us along the way. Tomorrow (Friday) morning, the number will increase even further when we resume the march from Howrah railway station. This shows that the youth across the state has lost all hope in the state government. We did not expect such overwhelming support from the people,” said Mitra.

They would submit thousands of applications seeking jobs and answers on rising unemployment in the state from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee under the Trinamool Congress’s “Didi ke Bolo” public outreach initiative, sources said.

Advertising

“Tomorrow (Friday) at Nabanna, we will submit thousands of applications signed by unemployed youths seeking answers and jobs,” DYFI state secretary Mitra told reporters.

The Mamata Banerjee government has been sitting on the “debris of industry” in Singur, he claimed.

“Her promises of bringing economic development to West Bengal have failed miserably. Several business summits were organised, but not a single investment has been made in the state. Lakhs are unemployed,” Mitra said.

They also want the state government to stop fee hikes, ensure transparent admission procedure without corruption in all educational institutions and that student elections in all colleges and universities be held in a democratic way.

(With PTI inputs)