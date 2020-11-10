Demand to reopen Kartarpur Corridor on 1st anniversary

The 9-km corridor, of which 4.7 km is in Pakistan, connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, in Narowal district in the neighbouring country.

THE PAKISTAN Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Monday.

On this side of the border, the Dal Khalsa also held a function at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to mark the day.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh asked the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor, which is closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Special guests on this occasion included member of National Assembly of Pakistan Ramesh Singh Arora.

Arora said the Shiromani Gurudwaras Parbhandak Commitee (SGPC) should have come to the other side of the border.

First bhog of Akhand Path was held at Guridwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and then a separate event was held where speakers delivered speeches.

“It is sad that SGPC was quick to fall for the propaganda that control of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib has been taken away from PSGPC,” said Arora.

Calling the corridor a symbol of faith and bonds, the Dal Khalsa and like-minded groups and prominent personalities urged the Indian government to reopen the historic pilgrim’s pathway.

Dal Khalsa along with Akal Federation organised a function near Dera Baba Nanak.

Former Jathedar Joginder Singh Vedanti presided over the function.

Devotees performed ardass at the site. They were holding placards and banners to convey their message. “While life otherwise is going normally, the Indian side of the Kartarpur Corridor still remains shut to Sikh pilgrims on its first anniversary,” said Harpal Singh Cheema, president of the Dal Khalsa, while addressing the gathering.

He said Covid-19 can’t be an excuse to keep the corridor operation suspended anymore. “Guru Nanak’s 551st Parkash Purab is scheduled for November 30, so the government must re-open the pathway before the Gurpurab, respecting the religious sentiments of Nanak Naam Leva.”

Akal Federation convenor Narien Singh said, “After a long struggle, the dream of Sikhs turned into a reality last year. It should be functional as soon as possible.”

Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday said that keeping the corridor closed is unreasonable. In a video message, he said, “The corridor is turning out to be a milestone to bring peace in Asia. People of both the countries want peace. But I feel internal politics in both countries are trying to spoil the matter. If both countries want to establish peace, the Kartarpur Corridor is a better alternative.”

