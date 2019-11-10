Demand raised for resumption of Amritsar to Nankana Sahib bus service

As India and Pakistan opened the much-awaited corridor to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, one of the two most important places related to Guru Nanak Dev, the members of Sikh community demanded resumption of a bus service that connected Amritsar to Nankana Sahib, the birth place of the founder of Sikhism, also located in the neighbouring country.

Advertising

Pakistan had suspended the Amritsar-Nankana Sahib bus service, as also the Lahore-Delhi, and Lahore-Amritsar bus service, on August 10 this year following India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories. Pakistan had also suspended two trains – the Thar Express and Samjhauta Express. The Sikh pilgrims from India now visit Nanakana Sahib as part of jathas sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The Punj-Aab Express, as the bus plying between Nankana Sahib and Amritsar was known, was launched by in 2006 by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a confidence building measure between the two countries.

“When Kartarur Corridor can be opened, 72 years after partition, to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, then why can’t the bus service to Nankana Sahib be resumed? The place hold a great importance for Sikh Sangat,” said Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, an environmentalist. He was among the first to have taken the bus to Nankana Sahib from Amritsar.

Advertising

“Both Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib are equally important to the people of Sikh community and the Guru Nanak Naam Levas (Nanak’s followers) and when one is being opened, how can other be ignored. That too is a matter of faith for us,” said Seechewal, who is credited with resurrecting the Kali Bein rivulet, in which Guru Nanan is believed to have taken a dip before attaining enlightenment.

“The bus had received a very good response initially. The number of bookings, however, started to fall beginning January 2015,” said a senior officer in Punjab Roadways, which was running the bus.