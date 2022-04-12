Demand for parboiled rice low, can’t waste money, says Centre

On a day when Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, along with his entire cabinet, party MPs and MLAs, staged a symbolic dharna in support of an integrated national policy for paddy procurement, the Centre said it had told the state last year that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will not procure parboiled rice in future.

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, “It was decided in the meeting held on August 17, 2021, that no parboiled rice will be accepted in the Central pool for kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 from any state due to high stock level. However, states can procure parboiled rice for their own consumption.”

The ministry said that as a “special case” in KMS 2020-21, Telangana was permitted to procure 44.75 LMT of parboiled rice, and the state government had submitted through a letter dated October 4, 2021, that “no par-boiled rice to be delivered by the Telangana government to the FCI in future”.

It was only after the letter that Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal reportedly wrote to Telangana chief minister, informing him that no parboiled rice will be procured by the FCI in future.

The Centre also highlighted the demand for the parboiled rice was much lower than the supply.

Sharing the details of the par-boiled rice stock with the FCI, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said “40 LMT is the current stock of (parboiled rice), which is sufficient for two years, and its shelf life is one-and-a-half years”. “The annual consumption of parboiled rice is 20-lakh metric tonnes, what will we do by procuring more than that. Public money will be wasted,” said Pandey, responding to a query at a press conference.