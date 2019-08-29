Maharashtra: Demand for grant to unaided schools cleared

AFTER A long-standing battle over grant from the state education department, 4,623 primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, accounting for 43,112 teaching and non-teaching posts across the state, will be eligible for 20 per cent grant from April 1 this year as decided by the state Cabinet on Wednesday.

In another major Cabinet decision, the proposal of the tribal development department to include primary school students (Classes I to V) under the central government’s Eklavya Model Residency Schools (EMRS) project was also sanctioned. The project, under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is reserved for secondary and higher secondary classes.

20 PER CENT GRANT FROM APRIL

A total of 276 primary unaided schools, encompassing 1,031 divisions and 2,851 teaching and non-teaching posts, will be eligible for 20 per cent grant from April 1 this year. As many as 128 secondary unaided schools, comprising 798 divisions and 2,160 teaching and non teaching posts, were also made eligible for 20 per cent grant from the same date.

In aided higher secondary colleges, 34 teachers got the nod to draw 20 per cent grant. As many as 2,417 schools, comprising 28,217 teaching and non-teaching posts, who currently get 20 per cent of their salaries will now be eligible to receive 20 per cent more, amounting to 40 per cent of their stipulated salaries.

A total of 123 aided higher secondary schools with 753 teaching posts will be eligible for 20 per cent grant from April 1 this year. Moreover, 9,097 teaching and non-teaching posts across 1,656 unaided higher secondary schools and junior colleges in the state will also be eligible for 20 per cent grant from the same date.

This will impose an additional burden of Rs 304 crore on the exchequer, already reeling from financial strain.

REFORMS FOR TRIBAL STUDENTS

A number of educational reforms were introduced by the tribal development department with the major decision being the inclusion of students of Classes I to V under the central government’s EMRS project across the state. The department also stated that the state government will take up the financial backing for each student. In the first phase of this project, 16 of the 25 EMRS Schools in the state will begin primary classes in the coming year. Over 2,000 tribal students will benefit from this project.

These schools provide tribal students free facilities, including stay, food, books, uniform, study material, blankets and so on, in addition to good quality education, as per a statement by the department. The central government provides financial assistance for setting up these English-medium schools from Classes VI to XII under this scheme, which was launched in 2000-2001.

The department will also start English and semi-English medium education in 52 government ashramshalas in the state to meet the rising demand and, more importantly, to eliminate the “language barrier” faced by tribal students.

NOD TO SECOND CLUSTER UNIVERSITY

The state’s second proposed cluster university, Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate University, also got the nod. The cluster university, comprising HR College as lead and KC College and Bombay Teachers Training College, all belonging to Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board, will start operations from this academic year.

“Since the first term is halfway through, it will follow the old academic syllabus, with a choice of flexibility for students who want to opt for the new syllabus. The curriculum developed for the cluster university will be applicable from the second term. All first year students enrolled in the participating colleges will automatically become a part of the cluster university. However, second and third year students will continue their studies under syllabus prescribed by Mumbai University (MU),” Dinesh Panjwani, secretary of the board, told The Indian Express.