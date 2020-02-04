Demand for CAA discussion denied, Goa Oppn walks out

Congress MLA Digambar Kamat rose to object to the motion, saying it was “against the law” for it to be read as a proposal for discussion on CAA had been placed in the House. (File) Congress MLA Digambar Kamat rose to object to the motion, saying it was “against the law” for it to be read as a proposal for discussion on CAA had been placed in the House. (File)

The Opposition on Monday staged a walkout in the Goa Assembly after its demand for a discussion on the CAA was denied.

Opposition lawmakers, including those from the Congress and GFP, earlier rushed to the well of the House and caused Speaker Rajesh Patnekar to adjourn proceedings till 2.30 pm after he allowed a motion by MLAs of the ruling BJP to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for passage of the Act.

“Since you are insisting on going ahead with the congratulatory motion, we are walking out,” Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat told the House as he walked out along with other opposition MLAs.

There was ruckus in the Assembly after BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate started reading congratulatory note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the CAA.

“This Act paves the way for safeguarding the lives of oppressed religious minorities such as Catholics, Parsis, Hindus from neighbouring countries, who have sought refuge in India…” Monserrate read from a written note. Patnekar stopped him to extend the House hours by “five additional minutes”, and asked him to continue reading.

Congress MLA Digambar Kamat rose to object to the motion, saying it was “against the law” for it to be read as a proposal for discussion on CAA had been placed in the House.

“This is wrong,” said former Deputy CM and GFP leader Vijai Sardesai, “You have a float of majority. Take your float and go congratulate. We have asked for a discussion on CAA, NRC and NPR. Moving this note without a discussion is completely illegal and beyond the rule book,” he added.

The entire Opposition rose as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asked Monserrate to keep reading the note.

“As much as this law is unconstitutional, what you are doing is also unconstitutional. Do not come under pressure from the ruling party. You are murdering democracy. This is decitizenation too,” Sardesai told the Speaker.

“Democracy cannot be killed. Speaker sir, what these people are doing falls under the goli maaro category,” he repeated.

As the commotion went on, Patnekar kept repeating, “Congratulatory motion is already admitted. I will give you chance to speak.”

The House later continued with BJP leaders congratulating the CAA move with no Opposition on the floor.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant thanked the Speaker for giving over two hours to the motion and added, “There is no discussion on NRC anywhere… Those who are opposing or protesting have a vested interest of bringing politics of religion.”

‘Ambedkar mooted idea of Dalitstan’

Babasaheb Ambedkar had mooted the idea of a Dalitstan for Dalits, Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar told the Assembly on Monday. “Babasaheb Ambedkar had said that there will be another Dalitstan for Dalits. But we are all together,” Ajgaonkar said, asking everyone to believe in Narendra Modi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App