Deliveryman robbed of Rs 16 lakh in Surat

Patel claimed that they dropped him on the national highway near Daman ganga river and also snatched the bag containing the cash from his possession and escaped, police said. (Representational Image) Patel claimed that they dropped him on the national highway near Daman ganga river and also snatched the bag containing the cash from his possession and escaped, police said. (Representational Image)

A deliveryman working for Instakart was allegedly kidnapped and robbed of Rs 16 lakh cash when he was on his way to deposit the money in a bank at Morarji circle in Vapi on Monday afternoon.

The victim, Yatin Patel, claimed that he was driving his two-wheeler to the bank when someone hit him from behind, police said. When he stopped to check his vehicle, the other person allegedly accused him of teasing his sister, Patel told the police. When Patel denied having any knowledge about it, the accused further charged him and a heated exchange of words took place between the two.

Meanwhile, Patel claimed that another youth suddenly joined their conversation and the duo then forced Patel to go with them and see the girl they were talking about. Patel claimed that they dropped him on the national highway near Daman ganga river and also snatched the bag containing the cash from his possession and escaped, police said.

Patel then informed his manager and the police control room.

Talking to the Indian Express, Vapi town police inspector M K Kamadia said, “We are checking the CCTV footage of the area from where Patel claimed he was kidnapped. We suspect that somebody was keeping tabs on Patel’s whereabouts as he regularly goes to the bank to deposit the cash. Patel has been working with the firm for the last eight years.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App