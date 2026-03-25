‘Delimitation won’t just be based on population, Congress spreading propaganda’: Telangana BJP chief

Amid several southern states’ opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao accused Congress of spreading “propaganda” by saying that delimitation would be conducted solely on the basis of population.

Speaking for the first time on the issue, Rao said on Tuesday that delimitation is a constitutional process that takes place after every census. Once the census is completed, a Delimitation Commission is constituted to carry out the redrawing of constituency boundaries, he said.

“The propaganda being spread by the Congress party, claiming that delimitation is conducted solely on the basis of population, is misleading. If it were indeed based exclusively on population, the southern states would end up with a significantly lower number of seats. In those states, despite the number of voters in each Assembly constituency being relatively low, the total number of seats remains high,” he said.