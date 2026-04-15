Delimitation row escalates: Stalin calls urgent meeting of DMK district heads, black flag protest planned across Tamil Nadu

In a message that has quickly intensified the political temperature, Stalin framed the proposed move as a direct threat to the southern states. (PTI Photo)

A day after issuing a sharply worded warning to the Union government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday escalated his opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise, convening an urgent consultation with his party’s district secretaries even as the DMK called for statewide black flag protests on Thursday.

With protests set to begin tomorrow, the dispute is fast shaping into one of the most significant federal flashpoints in recent years, with implications that could ripple well beyond state boundaries.

The virtual meeting of DMK district secretaries, scheduled to begin at noon, follows an emergency session of DMK Members of Parliament who discussed what the party described as the “potential adverse effects” Tamil Nadu could face if the Centre proceeds with a delimitation amendment bill expected to be introduced in Parliament.