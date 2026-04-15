Delimitation row escalates: Stalin calls urgent meeting of DMK district heads, black flag protest planned across Tamil Nadu

A day after issuing a sharply worded warning to the Union government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday escalated his opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise, convening an urgent consultation with his party’s district secretaries even as the DMK called for statewide black flag protests on Thursday.
With protests set to begin tomorrow, the dispute is fast shaping into one of the most significant federal flashpoints in recent years, with implications that could ripple well beyond state boundaries.
The virtual meeting of DMK district secretaries, scheduled to begin at noon, follows an emergency session of DMK Members of Parliament who discussed what the party described as the “potential adverse effects” Tamil Nadu could face if the Centre proceeds with a delimitation amendment bill expected to be introduced in Parliament.
In a message that has quickly intensified the political temperature, Stalin framed the proposed move as a direct threat to the southern states. “Is punishment being meted out to Tamil Nadu and the southern states for the crime of striving for India’s growth?” he asked, calling the planned legislation a “massive historic injustice.”
He warned of a broader regional backlash. “Every South Indian south of the Vindhyas is boiling with rage. The BJP is playing with fire,” he said on Wednesday, adding that homes and public spaces across Tamil Nadu would hoist black flags in protest. “If the Union government refuses to heed Tamil Nadu’s voice and withdraw, you will have to face the consequences. For this, you will have to pay a heavy price,” he said in a statement issued in his capacity as DMK president.
The developments mark a rapid escalation from rhetorical opposition to organised political mobilisation on the ground. Party functionaries said the meeting with district secretaries would focus on coordinating protests, messaging, and outreach in the hours leading up to the bill’s anticipated introduction.
The Centre has not yet formally responded to Stalin’s latest remarks, but the proposed delimitation exercise, which would redraw parliamentary constituencies based on population, has long been a sensitive issue in southern states that have controlled population growth more effectively than their northern counterparts.
Story continues below this ad
For the DMK, Wednesday’s moves signal an attempt to broaden the issue beyond Tamil Nadu into a larger southern political question, while also setting the stage for a confrontation that could extend from the streets to Parliament in the coming days.
Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority.
Expertise
Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews.
Key Coverage Areas:
State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor.
Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties.
Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu.
Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail.
His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.
Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More