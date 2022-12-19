scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Delimitation on population basis unfair to southern states: DMK MP

Tamil Nadu is the only state which successfully implemented the family planning programme proposed by the Union government, the MP said.

Rajya Sabha DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu (Twitter/ @DrKanimozhiSomu)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Delimitation of Lok Sabha seats and devolution of funds to states on the basis of population is unfair to southern states, which have implemented family planning programmes better than the states in North India, DMK member Kanimozhi NVN Somu said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Speaking during the discussion on the supplementary demand for grants for 2022-23, the DMK MP said the 15th Finance Commission guidelines had set 2011 Census as the basis of devolution of funds to states and Union Territories.

“Tamil Nadu is the only state which sincerely and successfully implemented the family planning programme proposed by the Union government,” she said. “South Indian states, particularly Tamil Nadu, have controlled their population growth to 6%. In North Indian states, family planning was not implemented with sincerity and due respect. As a result, there is an increase in population of states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.”

“It is absolutely ridiculous and very unfair that states which successfully implemented family planning are penalised, and states that are reckless are being incentivised,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 09:00:36 pm
Next Story

Amrita Arora says Malaika Arora didn’t ask her before taking a dig at her clothes, her career: ‘Why only Ammu…?’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close