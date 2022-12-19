Delimitation on population basis unfair to southern states: DMK MP

Delimitation of Lok Sabha seats and devolution of funds to states on the basis of population is unfair to southern states, which have implemented family planning programmes better than the states in North India, DMK member Kanimozhi NVN Somu said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Speaking during the discussion on the supplementary demand for grants for 2022-23, the DMK MP said the 15th Finance Commission guidelines had set 2011 Census as the basis of devolution of funds to states and Union Territories.

“Tamil Nadu is the only state which sincerely and successfully implemented the family planning programme proposed by the Union government,” she said. “South Indian states, particularly Tamil Nadu, have controlled their population growth to 6%. In North Indian states, family planning was not implemented with sincerity and due respect. As a result, there is an increase in population of states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.”

“It is absolutely ridiculous and very unfair that states which successfully implemented family planning are penalised, and states that are reckless are being incentivised,” she said.