Delimitation Commission to be in J&K from July 6 to 9, will meet political parties and district commissioners

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during a meeting in New Delhi (File photo)

The Delimitation Commission will visit Jammu and Kashmir from July 6 to July 9. During the visit, the members will interact with political parties and district commissioners to seek their feedback on the delimitation of Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the all-party meeting earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought the participation of leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in the delimitation exercise. Modi had also assured the leaders that the Centre was committed to reviving the democratic process through Assembly elections as early as possible.

After the meeting, former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had told The Indian Express, “The Prime Minister has talked about an early delimitation process. That means they are looking at following that up with Assembly elections.”

Modi reportedly told the leaders that he was keen on the delimitation exercise being completed at the earliest so that elections could be held soon.

“Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K’s development trajectory…” Modi said in a tweet after the meeting.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a statement, said that Amit Shah had “emphasized that the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in Parliament”.

On the eve of the all-party meeting, the Delimitation Commission had held a virtual-mode meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all J&K districts to discuss details of existing electoral constituencies.

Sources had told The Indian Express earlier the Delimitation Commission is likely to call a meeting of all J&K parties to hear their views and suggestions on the delimitation process.

On March 6, 2020, the government had set up the Delimitation Commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, which was tasked with winding up delimitation in J&K in a year. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, the number of Assembly seats in J&K would increase from 107 to 114, which is expected to benefit the Jammu region.

The Commission’s meeting in February was attended by just two members — Dr Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP. National Conference MPs Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi had refused to participate, stating that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019 was “palpably unconstitutional” and no decisions should be taken until the Supreme Court decides on its constitutional validity.